NSCDC arrests man over minor sexual defilement  

The Anti-human Trafficking and Gender Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence NSCDC Corps, Lagos State Command, has arrested a suspected pedophile, identified as Akinbode Ridwan, 24, in Bariga area of the state.

NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Abolurin Oluwaseun, said the suspect was arrested following due diligence, and credible and actionable intelligence taken by the Command’s personnel.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect first had carnal knowledge of the 15 years old victim, in an uncompleted building, where he usually, lured her about two years ago, the year 2020, before he went to make another attempt on her in October, this year 2022, again, but was caught.

Oluwaseun said: “The Anti-human and Gender Unit, of the Command, through its significant relationships, with Non – Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Human Rights bodies, and other relevant institutions, was able to partner with Women Against Rape International Foundation ( WARIF ), to conduct medical examination on the victim, in a bid to intensify investigations, bring the culprit to book and to teach other unrepentant perpetrators of this heinous and highly abominable crime a good lesson of their life.”

The NSCDC, Lagos State Commandant, Commandant of Corps (CC) Edenabu Okoro Eweka, frowned at the unholy sexual affair and has ordered that the suspected perpetrator be handed over to the appropriate agency of the government for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.