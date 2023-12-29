NPFL: Rangers Supporters Club Chairman optimistic of continental ticket

The Chairman, Rangers Supporters Club, Dr Uchenna Orji, has expressed optimism of the club picking a continental ticket at the end of the ongoing 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Orji disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Friday.

The disclosure followed Rangers FC 2-0 win against the visiting Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, on Thursday.

Rangers got the better side of 3SC in the NPFL match day 16 played inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium through goals by Nweke Kalu and Okorie Chiedozie.

Orji said that Rangers would do better in the league, with the return to their home field in Enugu.

He noted that only seven points separated the top team and Rangers.

Orji stated that Rangers would reduce the gap with the top teams when they play and win their outstanding match against Rivers United.

He added: “It is only seven points that separates the two top teams, Remo Stars and Lobi Stars, so with a win against Rivers United, the gap will be reduced to four points.

“I know there is still room for improvement for Rangers players at the renovated stadium, because the players are not yet acquainted with the pitch.

“With the outstanding match against Rivers United and some good results away, we still stand the chance of winning the league, not only qualifying to continental league.

“I believe that after two to three matches in the league, now that the team is back home, Rangers will be considered a title contender”.

“The league is a marathon and in the course of the race, anything can happen; but the most important thing is for the team to maintain consistency and sustainability.”

Orji observed that the NPFL was improving gradually in terms of teams fighting back whenever they conceded goals, unlike before, when teams sat back throughout a match.

The Chairman advised NPFL players to always make discipline their watchword, both in and outside the field of play.