NPFL: Rangers in come back win over Bayelsa United + Other results

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday secured the three points at stake in their Day 10 match in the 2022/2022 abridged national league encounter with Bayelsa United at the Awka Township Stadium.

The visitors from Yenagoa had gone ahead through Alax Oyowah in the 36th minute after absorbing a number of attacks.

But Rangers returned to parity through a penalty by Godwin Obaje in the 48th minute and later went ahead in the 87th minute when Chidera Ezeh curled a spot kick into the net.

The victory, which is the first after the break, placed the Flying Antelopes on seventh position on the log of the Group B after three wins, three draws and four loses in the National Professional Football League.

In a post-match press conference, Rangers Coach Mbwas Mangut described the victory as hard fought and well deserved.

Mangut said his team remained a work in progress as their performance wasn’t the best they could offer while pouring encomiums on the competitive prowess of the visitors.

He said they placed more emphasis on garnering more points in their away games and ensuring that they do not drop any point at home.

All Week 10 results

Plateau United 2-0 Gombe United

Rivers United 1-1 Abia Warriors

Enyimba International 1-1 Bendel Insurance

Akwa United 2-0 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United

Rangers International 2-1 Bayelsa United

Doma United 2-0 Lobi Stars

Wikki Tourists 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Kwara United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Played on Saturday:

Dakkada FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes.