NPFL: Rangers FC pip Heartland, top table + Match Day 27 results

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday defeated Heartland FC of Owerri 2-1 to go top of the ongoing Nigeria Professional football League table after Match Day 27 game.

In the oriental derby at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi put Rangers 1-0 ahead before the interval.

Kalu Nweke made it 2-0 for the team from Enugu in the 53rd minute before Chukwuebuka Ogbomna reduced the deficit for Heartland to 2-1 on the stroke of 90th minute.

In his post match interview, Rangers FC Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed satisfaction with the result, saying it was a great motivation for his team.

Ilechukwu said: “I am happy for the progress of my team.

“I am excited for the team, management and everybody and we expected a difficult match that was why we give it our all.

“I knew that we are going to win because after the last training session we had.

“There is cohesion in the team and everything needed for this match.

“The win is important for us because it shows that Rangers FC is good to go for next season, which was what we expected before the second stanza of the season.”

Ilechukwu described Heartland FC as a great team with a lot of chances as well in the match, but unable to convert them.

The coach said his team had been able to go nine matches unbeaten owing to their togetherness and welfare package for the players and the technical team.

He added: “Returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu has been the greatest gift to the team from Governor Peter Mbah and it has been one of our motivations.

“We are not a team fighting to win the league, but to keep our status in the league and may be go for the league trophy by next season.”

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 27 results

Katsina United FC 2-1 Abia Warriors FC

Heartland FC 1-2 Enugu Rangers International FC

Lobi Stars FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Kwara United FC 2-1 Enyimba International FC

Plateau United FC 1-2 Akwa United FC

Remo Stars FC 2-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Sunshine Stars FC Rivers United FC ( postponed)

Saturday:

Doma United FC 1-1 Gombe United FC

Kano Pillars FC 1-0 Sporting Lagos FC

March 25

Niger Tornadoes FC vs 3SC FC.