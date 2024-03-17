NPFL: Rangers defeat Lobi in Enugu to put pressure on title race

Rangers Football Club of Enugu on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu defeated Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1 in the week 26 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The first 45 minutes of the encounter saw the host team dominate proceedings from the blast of the whistle but the stout defence of Lobi denied them of goals.

However, the flying antelopes were awarded a penalty on the 39th minute when Ugochukwu Ejike was hacked down in the box by Lobi goalkeeper, Lucky Abdulahi.

Ejike neatly beat Abdulahi to give Rangers a deserving lead in the 40th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Kingsley Madufori gave Rangers the second goal immediately on resumption of the second half on the 48th minute.

Substitute Stanley Oganbor pulled one back for Lobi in the 60th minute.

All efforts by Rangers to increase the tally failed, while Lobi’s attempt to equalise proved abortive.

In his post match reaction, Chief Coach of Lobi Stars, Eugene Ogabe, praised the officiating of the match, adding that he was impressed by the performance of his players.

Ogabe said: “I am impressed with my players; I am also happy with the officiating; we will go back and prepare for our next game.”

On his part, Rangers Coach, Fidelis Illechukwu, said though he made several changes to his starting lineup due to injuries by his starters, he was satisfied with the result.

“I am happy for the win. Some of my players were injured and I decided to make changes but I am happy about the game, ” Ilechukwu said.

The win takes Rangers to 45 points behind Lobi with 46 points, while they travel away to Heartland in Owerri next Wednesday.