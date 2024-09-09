NPFL: Nasarawa United held by visiting 3SC + Full Week 1 results

Nasarawa United Football Club were on Sunday held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan in the Match Day One of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the match was played at the Lafia Township Stadium, the Nasarawa State capital.

Anas Yusuf, captain of Nasarawa United, put the home team in the lead through a penalty kick in the 59th minute.

Daddy Abdul-Rahman got an equaliser for the visitors in added time to dash the hope of the home team getting the maximum points.

In a post-match interview, Kabiru Togo, Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, said that Shooting Stars was lucky to have drawn the game given the chances his team had but could not utilise.

He said that his team would prepare well for the next game as this was the first game out of 38 in the season.

Dogo said he would work more on his players for better results in subsequent games, assuring that his team would do well in the league this season.

On his part, Gbenga Ogungbote, the coach of Shooting Stars FC, said one point was better than losing the game.

He said that his team tried all it could to soak the pressure and stabilise the game when the home team was mounting pressure in the first half.

Ogunbote said the strategy adopted by the home team paid off.

NPFL 2024/2025 Week One results

Heartland FC 1-3 Enyimba international FC

Kwara United FC 1-2 Niger Tornadoes FC

Bendel Insurance FC 0-0 Rivers United FC

Plateau United FC 1-0 Katsina United FC

Kano Pillars FC 3-0 Ikorodu City FC

Sunshine Stars FC 3-0 Bayelsa United FC

Abia Warriors FC 0-2 Remo Stars FC

Nasarawa United FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC.

