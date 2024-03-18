NPFL: Era of losing away matches over — Akwa United coach + Match Day 26 results

The Coach of Akwa United, Umar Abdullahi, has vowed to avoid losing away matches in the team’s effort to avert relegation in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League.

In the Match Day 26 fixture played at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe, the team secured a 1-1 draw.

This worsened the relegation fears of the home team, Gombe United.

The hosts currently occupy the 20th position on the NPFL log.

In the post-match interview, Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria that his team’s inability to pick away points had affected its position on the log, placing them in relegation zone.

He said upon realising the danger that losing away matches posed to his team, they worked hard to avoid it.

According to him, the draw against Gombe United is a stepping stone that his team will build on to strengthen their effort at finishing in good position.

Abdullahi said: “I told the media that losing from home has stopped.

“We don’t have to continue losing points from home, but what we need to do is keep picking points from the road and it has started from this match.

“I say congratulations to us because ever since we started, we have been struggling on the road, we hardly pick a point.

“This is one of the stepping stones, by not losing away from home again.

“We know that the team is in danger and the only way we can avert the danger is by earning points.

“We came for the maximum three points, but we got a point and we thank God.”

On how his team beat Gombe United at home, Abdullahi said though both teams were in need of the three points to avoid relegation, his team won because they were more determined.

On their next match, Abdullahi said the management and coaching crew of Plateau United should expect a shock, as his team was now motivated to pick points away.

Also Read:

On the other hand, Chief Coach of Gombe United, Alhaji Kwairanga, was absent from the match, while Coach Adewale Moses who took charge of the match rushed out of the pitch to escape the hostility of the home fans.

NAN reports that David Nnaji of Gombe United scored for the home side in the 52nd minute, while Suleiman Sani equalised for Akwa United in the 61st minute of the game.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 26 results

Gombe United FC 1-1 Akwa United FC

Abia Warriors FC 0-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Rivers United FC 1-0 Heartland FC

Bayelsa United FC 2-1 Kano Pillars FC

Katsina United FC 2-1 Plateau United FC

Rangers International 2-1 Lobi Stars FC

Bendel Insurance FC 4-0 Doma United

Sporting Lagos FC 2-0 Kwara United FC

Enyimba International FC 3-1 Niger Tornadoes FC

Shooting Stars FC 2-0 Remo Stars FC.

NAN.