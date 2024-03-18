NPFL: Bendel Insurance thrash Doma United in Benin

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Sunday recorded their big win of the season with a 4-0 thrashing of Doma United FC of Gombe.

Enaruna Michael opened the scoring for the hosts after 28 minutes of play in the Match Day 26 of the Nigeria Premier Football League encounter in Benin.

Michael almost got a brace a few minutes later when his free kick from about 20 yards went over the bar.

Divine Nwachukwu increased the tally to 2-0 in the 42nd minute after pouncing on a loose ball to slot home.

The Benin side came into the game hungry for maximum points following a disappointing 1-3 loss at Akwa United in their midweek match.

The visitors stepped up their game in the second half, but the hosts’ defence rebuffed them.

Osaghae Junior, who was introduced in the 80th minute, took the game far beyond the visitors as the substitute bagged a brace to end the match 4-0.

The Benin Arsenals will play against Remo Stars of Ijebu Ode in a Match Day 27 fixture on March 25.