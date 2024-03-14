NPFL: Bala quits as Katsina United head coach

Abubakar Bala, the Head Coach of Nigeria Premier Football League clubside, Katsina United Football Club, on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, announced his resignation from the club.

He announced his resignation during the post-match conference following his team’s 0-1 loss to Sunshine Stars FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the loss was in their 2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 25 fixture at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

According to Bala, he was quitting his job as the head of coach of the team with immediate effect.

The former Niger Tornadoes FC manager blamed a hostile working environment occasioned by fans’ attacks for his decision to dump the club.

“The fans and club management were expecting too much while not doing enough to maintain the team,” he said.

Bala added that since he took over the team in December 2023, he had guided it to an appreciable height on the NPFL log.

He said: “The team has not lost in seven consecutive matches, yet after the home draw in Week 24, the threats on me have become unbearable.

“So, I humbly resign my position as the Head Coach of Katsina United.

“This is a result of the lack of a conducive atmosphere and the non-fulfilment of my contract agreements.

“I’m sincerely grateful for the opportunity and support given to me during my brief stay with the club and wish the team the best of the season.”

When asked what his next move would be, Bala said he would be taking time off football for now to return when a better offer showed up.

Commenting on the game, Bala praised both teams and described the officiating as perfect.

According to him, Katsina United were just unlucky to lose the match.

On his part, Sunshine Stars FC Manager, Kennedy Boboye, said his team went into the match determined to move up the NPFL ladder after the 1-5 away loss to Kano Pillars.