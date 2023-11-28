Northern Senators ask Niger military junta to release ousted President Bazoum

The Northern Senators Forum on Tuesday demanded release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic with his immediate family to fully choose a country of his choice.

President Bazoum has since August 2023 been held hostage by the military regime of Niger Republic led by General Omar Tchiani.

In a communique issued after a closed door session which lasted for about three hours, the Northern Senators Forum led by Senator Abdul Ningi demanded Bazoum’s release and also condemned military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

The group asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore electricity to Niger Republic as a humanitarian gesture.

The lawmakers, in a communique read by Senator Abdul Ningi said, “The Northern senators’ caucus, in strong terms, condemned the military intervention in democratic spaces in some West African subregions.

“The forum condemned in totality the coup d’état in Niger. We asked the military junta in Niger to heed the demand of other countries by freeing President Mohamed Bazoum and his immediate family to fully choose a country of his choice.

“The Northern Senators forum further asked the junta in Niger to bring about a transition timetable that will last not more than two years period.

“The Northern senators’ forum asked ECOWAS to lift restrictions on the Niger Republic in the interest of business at our border communities.

“It is important that Nigeriens should not suffer as a result of the coup in their country just as we are seeing what is happening in Gaza.

“We ask the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and of course, the ECOWAS chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of humanitarian gesture, restore electricity in Niger Republic.”