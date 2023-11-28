Tinubu tasks NSE on Renewed Hope Agenda

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to develop a comprehensive roadmap that would leverage on manufacturing, technology and innovation to achieve the Eight Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu gave the task on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2023 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting.

President Tinubu was represented by Vice-President, Kashim Shettima.

The theme of this year’s conference is: “Re-engineering the manufacturing sector for competitiveness and enhanced economic growth”.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu’s administration was defined by commitment to unleashing the country’s full economic potential.

He said that the agenda focused on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption.

Tinubu said: “Let me also say that I eagerly await the communique and resolutions from this conference which I expect to receive within the next one week.

“Over the next four days that you will be here, I encourage you to engage in firm deliberations and emerge with a comprehensive roadmap.

“Outlining how, as a nation, we can leverage manufacturing, technology and innovation as driving forces behind achieving the Eight Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.”

The President also enjoined NSE to provide his administration with a tangible and practical metric for the evaluation of success.

The President added: “You are aware of the premium that our administration is placing on monitoring and evaluation which was demonstrated at the inaugural cabinet retreat a few weeks ago.

“What we cannot measure, we cannot manage, the popular saying goes; so let us endeavour to focus also on measurements as private sector leaders and stakeholders.

“Let us measure our achievements not only by the profits we generate for owners and shared holders but also by the number of Nigerians lifted out of poverty.

“The number of jobs created and the impact our actions have on the fight against corruption.

“Since assuming office as the President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces of our great country Nigeria, this is my first request and challenge to the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

“Judging by the caliber of people seated here today, I am confident that you will rise to the occasion and not disappoint.

“I look forward to future engagements while we review our collective successes and rededicate ourselves to the all-important tasks of building a Nigeria that works for all”.

Tinubu also tasked the NSE to work closely with government and other stakeholders to jointly chart a path to true and lasting prosperity for Nigeria.

He restated: ”Our administration requires your support to harness the immense opportunities in front of us, and to turn the promise of Renewed Hope into reality for the generality of our people.

“I once again offer you my solemn promise that I am committed to providing the enabling environment for every policy, legislation and action required for this to happen.”

In attendance were: the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa; Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh.

Others are: the Elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; former Governor James Ibori; President of NSE, Tasiu Wudil and President of the World Federation of Engineers, Mustapha Shehu, among others.