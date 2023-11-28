Mother of Kano wanted thug hands son over to police

The mother of an alleged wanted thug in Kano State, on Tuesday, handed her son over to the state police command.

The police had earlier promised a N500,000 reward for whoever found the wanted thug identified as Hantar Daba.

The state Commissioner of Police Mohammed Gumel, made this known in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Abdullahi, and issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement read, “During the last hangout event held at Sani Abacha In-door Stadium, Kofar Mata on October 17, 2023, that ultimately changed their mindsets, all of them with the last one; Hantar Daba now bringing himself in the company of his mother and his topmost former rival now bosom friend, Abba Burakita of Dorayi leading him to the police command.

“You will recall that the top-three viz: Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu, Nasiru Abdullahi aka Chile Maidoki of Layin Polewire Kurna and Abba Burakita of Dorayi Karama Quarters, Kano are youths identified for promoting thuggery of which the police command placed a bounty of N500,000 on each person’s head after being hesitant from responding to the police invitation within the time frame.

READ ALSO:

MARKETING EDGE faults NIMN false claims on breach of Act, demands apology

Raising NPFL visibility through multiple live broadcasts, by Harry Iwuala

Police arrest man, 24, recover three pistols in Lagos

“The good news is that the last person; Hantar Daba, who had been on the run, finally surrendered himself to the police command yesterday, November 27, 2023.

“He was led with joy and happiness by his mother and some family members requesting to be part of the amnesty programme of the state government.

“He further said that he is sorry for his past ugly life and he is now ready to participate in the promotion of peace and sustainable development of the state.”

The statement also quoted him as admitting that he controls more than 100 followers from his camp and he has strong influence on them.

Meanwhile, Daba is currently in the custody of the state police command and undergoing profiling.

Gumel, however, called on anyone with a complaint against Daba to report to the office of the Police Public Relations Officer at Bompai Police Headquarters Kano.