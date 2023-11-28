Appeal court sacks Nasarawa Speaker

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

Abdullahi is a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The speaker was sacked in a judgement delivered on Tuesday by the Court which declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim, as the rightful winner of the election of the March 18, 2023 election for the Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency.