No ransom was paid to secure release of Kuriga schoolchildren — FG

The Federal Government has said no ransom was paid for the rescue of the kidnapped schoolchildren from Kuriga village in Kaduna State.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this in Abuja, on Monday.

The minister spoke with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Idris said: “As promised by Mr. President, they have been rescued. No ransom was paid.”

The minister expressed President Tinubu’s gratitude to the National Security Adviser, NSA; Service Chiefs, and all those who played crucial roles in securing the students’ release.

Recall that recently President Tinubu had vowed that the Federal Government would not pay any ransom to secure the release of abducted victims.

The Minister further revealed that President Tinubu has charged security agencies to intensify efforts to halt the menace of kidnapping across the country.

“The President has also charged security agencies to make sure kidnappings are brought to a halt, and all the perpetrators of kidnapping will be fished out and punished,” Idris said.