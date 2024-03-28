No BoT in Labour Party, spokesman dismisses takeover claims

The leadership of the Labour Party, on Thursday, dismissed a report of an alleged takeover of the party affairs.

It said the party has no functional Board of Trustees as being alleged.

The rebuttal is coming on the heel of a statement by the party’s BoT Chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor, that the trustees have taken over the party affairs following the expiration of Abure’s tenure and the ‘charade’ that returned him to office in Nnewi as national chairman.

But the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said that the party wasn’t aware of the existence of any BoT as being peddled in the media.

In a statement on Thursday, Ifoh said Ejiofor stepped down as the first national chairman of the party over two decades ago and has since not attended any LP meeting or played any significant role as a member of the party.

He said, “Ever since Ejiofor stepped down as the first national chairman of the Labour Party over two decades ago, he has neither attended any meeting nor played any noticeable role as a member of the party.

“He is not even known in his ward and has not paid a single dime as membership dues which qualifies him as a member. It is surprising that after he was ‘visited’ by some leaders of NLC, he suddenly woke up from his slumber.

“The point here is that the Labour Party is not aware of the existence of any Board of Trustees. Recall that NLC has continued to propose for the reconstitution of the BoT as well as the convocation of the national convention.

“Over 90 percent of persons being suggested to form membership of the proposed BoT have since left the party to join other political parties, some even contested various political positions on the platform of other political parties while some others featured prominently in the presidential campaigns of the other political parties even when Labour Party equally featured a candidate in the 2023 general election.

“This is what desperation in the ranks of the NLC can cause. Why not let the man enjoy his retirement? Why drag him into your mess? Let Ejiofor show evidence of one meeting he convened in the last one decade of his so-called BoT. Enough of all these political muscles flexing, Julius Abure has just been elected by the convention for the first time as the national chairman of the Labour Party. We urge our detractors to please sheathe the sword and join us to salvage the nation.”