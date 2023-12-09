NNPP ready for alliance, merger with APC – House of Reps member

The member representing Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has disclosed that the New Nigerian Peoples Party is willing to enter into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress.

The House of Representatives member made this known in a statement posted on his X account on Friday.

Jibrin said: “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated message on some sections of the media that our great party, NNPP is in talks with the PDP and other parties for possible coalition.

Also Read:

“There is no any element of truth in this.

“It’s a blatant lie.

“Our party has consistently maintained a neutral stand that we are open for collaboration, alliance, and even merger with the APC, PDP, LP and any other political party.

“There is presently no any talk whatsoever ongoing and the party did not attend any meeting to discuss coalition or merger with PDP or any other party.

“It is an act of mischief makers and should be regarded as such.”