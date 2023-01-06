NNPC speaks on alleged export of 17.87m barrels of oil without documentation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has denied exporting 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation from 2016 to 2020.

The NNPC spoke on the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, on Thursday.

A report quoted a former Auditor-General of the F as alleging that some exporters shipped crude oil without completing Nigeria’s Export Proceeds forms.

The AuGF was said to have also alleged that NNPC Limited appointed inspection agents in 2017 without regard to a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But in the statement on Thursday, Muhammad said: “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication, alleging that NNPC Limited exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation in four years (2016 to 2020).

“The Auditor General’s report in reference did mention 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms; but that does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude were not repatriated into the coffers of NNPC and consequently into Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.

“It should also be noted that NNPC does not appoint Inspection Agents as alleged, but rather, it is the sole responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“Therefore, the general public is advised to disregard the said malicious publication, and instead visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report, and be guided accordingly.”