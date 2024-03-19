Nnamdi Kanu seeks transfer to Kuje prison from DSS custody

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the Federal High Court to send him to Kuje prison.

He alleged that the Department of State Services had no medical facility to treat him, adding that there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody.

He said, “People will come to see me, they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”