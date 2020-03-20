NIMC shuts down enrolment centres in Lagos, Katsina, three others

The National Identity Management Commission has ordered the immediate shut down of enrolment centres in Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and Anambra States as part of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus.
The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, on Friday in Abuja.
“As part of the measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the NIMC  has ordered the immediate shutdown of all its enrollment centers in Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, Ogun and Anambra states,” he said.
Adegoke said the decision became necessary to protect staff and applicants from Coronavirus.
He said: “The move becomes necessary to prevent our Staff and applicants from getting more vulnerable to the pandemic.
“Consequently, all enrolment activities, card collection and other identity related activities are hereby suspended in the aforementioned states till further notice.
“The closure is not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.”
Adegoke said the commission however regretted any inconvenience caused as a result of their decision.
“We hereby regret any inconvenience the closure may  cause as our paramount concern as  responsible and responsive commission is the safety of all,” he said.

