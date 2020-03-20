Ighalo pockets N62m Man U largesse

Odion Ighalo is being rewarded for his fine start to life at Manchester United with some huge bonuses, according to The Sun.

The former Watford striker took a pay cut of 40 per cent on his mega £300,000-a-week contract with Shanghai Shenhua to move to Old Trafford in January.

Ighalo was so desperate to join United, the team he supported as a boy in Nigeria, that he was willing to see his salary noticeably reduced.

However, he has already started to make up the deficit after a number of lucrative bonuses were included in his deal with the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, Ighalo pockets £8,000 for every goal he scores and £9,000 for each Premier League win United pick up when he’s part of the matchday squad.

He has already scored four times since arriving in January – twice in the FA Cup and twice in the Europa League – to earn himself £32,000.

And after appearing off the bench in three top-flight victories and a draw against Everton worth £3,000, Ighalo has added another £30,000 to his bonus total.

There is no bonus for a defeat, but the 30-year-old is reportedly in line for a sizeable payment if he helps United finish in a Champions League position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who occupy the final spot.

Ighalo and his teammates have not played since their 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City on March 8 due to the coronavirus crisis, but the Premier League hope to resume games in May and complete the season.