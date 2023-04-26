NIMASA has capacity to sustain youths’ engagement – DG Jamoh

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, said the Maritime industry in Nigeria is large enough to sustainably engage teeming youths.

Jamoh disclosed this Tuesday when he received retired Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd), the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

He noted that there were enormous opportunities in the Nigerian Maritime Industry that youths could take advantage of to generate foreign earnings.

The Director-General noted that the meeting between both agencies was a wakeup call on the need to collaborate in discharging their mandates.

He recalled that in 2021 when he visited the Amnesty Office in Abuja, there was an agreement to form a Joint Board Meeting to drive more conversations for collaboration.

He noted that it was a critical time for NIMASA and PAP to have a robust and formidable relationship, adding that “the international community is already commending Nigeria for the successes recorded in addressing Maritime insecurity in the country”.

“Both the Nigerian government and international committee are watching to see if the tempo can be sustained,” he said.

Jamoh suggested that to sustain the current tempo, it is important to fully empower and reintegrate beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme into the society.

He stressed that NIMASA had trained over 4,000 Nigerians internationally under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme, majority of whom are from the Niger Delta.

Earlier, Ndiomu commended Jamoh and his team for redefining the safety and security of Nigeria’s Maritime industry.

“I am aware of your outstanding achievements, particularly in the obvious reduction of piracy on the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

On his agenda for the Amnesty Programme, Ndiomu said: “My vision is to chart a new path for the programme by upholding the principal objectives of government.

“By bringing innovative ideas, setting a new management structure of wealth creation for the teeming youths, instead of depending on monthly stipends, to pave way for a more prosperous future.”

While encouraging NIMASA to sustain the partnership with the PAP, Ndiomu called for more collaboration and cooperation from international stakeholders.

He added that in the maritime domain, the PAP had trained a large number of ex-agitators across institutions in the world in various specialisations, including Deep Sea Diving, Underwater Welding and Marine Engineering.

He regretted that after these trainings, many of them remained unemployed.

Ndiomu further sought the possibility of the establishment of a Coordinating Secretariat between PAP and NIMASA to drive strategic engagement and conversations.

“We are looking at exploring technical support from NIMASA, job placement opportunities within the Marintime industry for our qualified delegates,” he added.