NIM seeks partnership with NUC on human capital development 

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM), has called for a strategic partnership with the National Universities Commission (NUC) in its resolve to build human capital development in the country.

NIM President, Dr Christiana Atako, said this during a hybrid courtesy visit to the NUC Abuja office, on Friday.

Atako commended the President Bola Tinubu lead- administration’s concerted effort toward entrenching better management of the nation and her resources at all levels of government and governance.

Atako said in line with this, the NIM was seeking to contribute to the management excellence of the commission through partnership in the area of building the capacity of resource personnel.

This, she said, would be achieved using tailor-made training programmes for NUC staff, some of whom are members of the Institute.

In addition to that, Atako proposed the co-option of the Commission into the NIM Council with a nominated representative.

She added: “Undoubtedly, the impact of your agency has continued to be positively felt in all sectors of the economy. You have indeed done well.

“Apart from commending you for your good works, I am here to also apprise you of the Institute’s contributions to nation building and to seek ways we can work together in a mutually rewarding and beneficial way.

“The NIM is a membership organisation which is the foremost and largest multi-disciplinary professional management institute in Nigeria.

“Since inception 62 years ago, the Institute has been providing management and leadership expertise, professionalism to managers and contributing to nation building through consultancy, reengineering and human capital development.

“As the foremost manager of this very important agency of government, I most respectfully invite you to join the membership of the Institute and we are looking forward to a win-win relationship between NIM and NUC”.

The NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr Noel Saliu, said the Commission would consider acceding to the requests that bothers on human capital development programmes.

He said that the world thrived on partnerships, hence, the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with the Institute in the area of capacity building.

Saliu promised that the issue of representation of the Institute on visitation and accreditation teams to universities would be rekindled in the year 2024.

He said that the Commission’s periodic meetings with professional bodies would be revived in the coming year as an avenue for sharing ideas of mutual interests.