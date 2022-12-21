NIM elects new President, Principal Officers

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), has elected new Principal officers to run its affairs for the next one year with Dr Christiana Atako emerging as the 24th President and Chairman of Council.

The institute disclosed this in a statement signed by the NIM Acting Registrar, Wasiu Sikiru, Tuesday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Atako, erstwhile deputy President and acting President, became President after the demise of the immediate past President of the Institute, Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina (rtd.)

It added that also elected were Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd.), former director at both Defence Headquarters and Naval Headquarters, Abuja as deputy president.

The statement said Dr Raymond Ihenacho, a former director at Raw Materials Research Development Council, emerged as the institute’s national treasurer.

“The new president, a fellow of the NIM and a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), attended the University of Sokoto from where she graduated with a first class (Honours) degree in English.

“She obtained a Masters and a Ph.d degree from the University of Calabar in 1987 and 1992 respectively and also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma (Public Relations) from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

“Atako has a Post Graduate Certificate in Cross-Sector Partnership from the prestigious University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and another Post Graduate Certificate in Conflict Resolution Skills from the Coventry University, United Kingdom.

“Atako, who had a distinguished career in both private and public sectors of the economy in different positions served in different capacities.

“The 24th president and chairman of Council of the Institute’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested professional is not in doubt as she has distinguished herself creditably in every assignment she has been saddled with,” it said.

The statement added that the new NIM president was also a fellow of several professional bodies including the Institute of Strategic Management; Certified Institute of Public Administration and Management; Certified Directors Institute, among others.

According to the Registrar, Atako’s investiture as President to take place in 2023, would be witnessed by NIM members, representatives of other professional bodies, government and corporate bodies.





