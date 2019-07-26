Nigerian-American basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to release a limited edition of sneakers inspired by the iconic movie, ‘Coming to America’.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Antetokounmpo has had a good run in 2019 culminated by his MVP win in June where he gave an emotional tribute to his family.

Prior to his MVP win, in 2016–17, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in all five major statistical categories and became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20.

He received the ‘Most Improved Player’ award in 2017 and has received three All-Star selections, and led the Eastern Conference in voting in 2019.

His sneaker line tagged ‘Nike Zoom Freak 1′, which is in collaboration with Nike, is timely as fans of the 1988 classic are patiently waiting for the earlier announced sequel.

‘Coming To America’ is a comedy that follows Akeem Joffer (played by Eddie Murphy), the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who travels to the United States in the hopes of finding a woman he can marry.

According to a tweet by Nike’s media relations director, Josh Benedek, the collection celebrates the similarities and differences between Antetokounmpo and Prince Akeem’s stories.

The designs are also being made in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film and it’s upcoming sequel.

NAN reports that although the movie is not expected to hit theatres until August 2020, the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Coming to America” will be available for purchase from August 2, 2019.