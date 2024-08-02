Nigerians upset after former Miss Nigeria issues public apology

Fans of former Miss Nigeria, Damarea Liao, are very upset following the public apology she issued on Instagram.

This comes after backlash from fans of American socialite Kim Kardashian following her comment on her rise to fame.

Liao said: “Recently, I made a comment about a very influential figure in Hollywood.

“I want to apologize for the comment I made out of anger and ego.

“This is not how I wish to be viewed by society.

“I am a role model to many young women and girls who see this position as a representation of how they should behave, and who they should strive to be.”

On Thursday, following days of viral videos on the internet with people sharing their reactions and dissatisfaction with her apology, Liao announced her move to Japan for September of this year.

She has since dropped from every US collaboration and visited a press conference where she officially handed in her crown and sash.

At the end of July, Liao filed to change her name permanently under the US and Nigerian governments.

While the board of Miss Nigeria delegates were meant to meet President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, Liao’s exit from the competition has confused many and left others worried about the future of the crown.

During another press conference that was done with Liao isolated due to her concern since displaying symptoms of COVID-19, “many attendees were heart broken and some shed tears”, said a woman.

Liao said she received cards and gifts from children and supporters wishing her well.

According to Liao’s publicist, she is filming a reality show: “Life of Crowns,” with Ryan Seacrest.

This is the first time a Miss Nigeria or any Miss Africa candidate has withdrawn from the competition.

When asked if she will play professional soccer or continue modelling internationally, Liao said: “I’m going back home, but I’m still modelling, but at some point you have to know when to let it go.

“You can only get so many signs to start over, so that’s what I’m doing.

“Miss Nigeria will always be close to my heart.”

Post Views: 34