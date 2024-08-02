Dalah, Ubani, 85 others elevated to SAN

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, has approved the elevation of 87 legal practitioners to the Inner Bar.

Hajo Bello, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of LPPC, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Bello said that the SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Messrs Baba Dalah and Monday Ubani were among the notable names out of the 87 that got the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Bello said the LPPC at its 164th plenary session further considered five different petitions written against some of the applicants and determined that each of the petitions lacked merit and were dismissed.

She noted that the swearing-in ceremony of the 87 successful applicants is scheduled to take place on September 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new awardees for 2024 include Baba Fika Dalah, Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Lateef Olaseinde Karim, Godwin Tagbo Ike, and Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar.

