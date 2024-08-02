Cleric mourns Onyeka Onwenu

A cleric, Isaiah Ogedegbe, has expressed sadness over the demise of renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, journalist and activist, Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on July 30, 2024 at the age of 72.

The cleric made this known when he spoke in Warri, Delta State on the death of Onwenu after a stage performance.

Ogedegbe described the Elegant Stallion as “the versatile queen of African pop” because of her multifaceted career.

He said Onwenu “impacted many lives positively through her remarkable versatility and she truly lived a Christian life that is worthy of emulation”.

He added: “Death is not the end, but the beginning of a new life.”

He said he believes that the late musician lives on in “the other side of life” and prayed for God to receive her soul in His bosom as well as give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also said her death was a colossal loss not only to her family, but also to the people of Imo State and the entire country.

