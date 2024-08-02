UBA ranked most visited banking website in Nigeria

Due to the availability of online banking, certain banks have seen a growth in their digital channels.

Some banks have seen an increase in their digital channels due to online banking choices as their client base becomes more and more accustomed to using digital technologies.

In Nigeria, the bulk of financial institutions now use digital banks.

Since digital technology has grown to be a significant factor that has a significant impact on the financial industry, the majority of financial institutions in Nigeria have adjusted accordingly.

A significant portion of Nigerians have steadily shifted from using traditional banking techniques to the simpler self-service choices offered by banks, which involve using computers and cellphones for ease when transacting.

A system of average monthly visitors was used to rank the websites of commercial banks and other financial services organisations.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), with 2.36 million visits in June 2024, is at the top of the ranking.

Paystack customers were the second-highest visitors with 2.23 million visits in June.

With 1.25 million visitors, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc came in third.

10 banking websites Nigerians visit the most

1. ubagroup.com 2.36M

2. paystack.com 2.23M

3. gtbank.com 1.25M

4. zenithbank.com 1.17M

5. accessbankplc.com 1.15M

6. wise.com 950.25K

7. firstbanknigeria.com 855.36K

8. xe.com 817.15K

9. providusbank.com 713.76K

10. mastercard.com 400.1K.

