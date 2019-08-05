The Igbo Youth Assembly has urged Nigerians to engage the government with a dialogue not revolution in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

IYA, a social-cultural youth organisation, gave the advice in a statement signed by its President General Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary General Casmir Nnadozie-Irekamba in Abuja on Monday.

It said: “Igbo Youth Assembly Worldwide disagrees with Mr Omoyele Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and others that what Nigerians need is constructive engagement and dialogue with the government not revolution.

“Just like every good citizens of Nigeria, Igbo Youth Assembly worldwide wants the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, where tenets of democracy, rule of law, social, political, economic justice work for all of us, the assembly noted.

According to the organisation, IYA worldwide has joined meaningful Nigerians in the call for better governance from our government and leaders not revolutionary movement.

“IYA wishes to remind the promoters, organisers, sponsors, promoters and supporters of the revolution movement that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well defined process for change of government and exercise periodically cycle of election.

“The assembly warns the organisers, promoters, sponsors and supporters for their own interest to desist from any planned protest, acts of incitement or mass action across the country.

“The present condition of Nigeria now requires every meaningful Nigerian to engage government at all levels constructively on how to reduce youth unemployment to the barest minimum.

“Government needs to fix the insecurity in the country, get our health sectors working effectively for the citizenry and where justice will be for all in respective of class or statue.

“Nigeria is our country and home, we should work together and support the government, rather than pushing for revolution.”

The assembly commended President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing credible and experienced Nigerians for the next administration.

It said: “More specifically, former ministers like Malam Adamu Adamu and Sharon Ikeazu who distinguished themselves and performed excellently in their previous positions.

The assembly urged Nigerians to ensure that all hands must be on deck to support the government and pray for the country.