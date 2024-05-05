ADGS Class of 84 celebrates 40 years of graduation anniversary

The Old Students Association of Ansar-ud-Deen Grammar School Class of 84, will be celebrating 40 years anniversary of their graduation from the school in June, 2024.

This was made public in a statement by Abdulwasiu Kehinde, Chairman, 40th Anniversary Organising Committee.

According to the statement, to celebrate the landmark anniversary themed, My Alma Mata: Towards Relationship That Matters And Friendship That Lasts, a four-day activities have been lined up by the organising committee of the event.

The celebration will commence on Wednesday, June 19 with a courtesy visit to Randle General Hospital directly opposite the school.

The choice of Randle General Hospital, the statement explained, for a humanitarian visit to commemorate the anniversary, is particularly symbolic as the hospital was a go-to facility for medical treatment by many of the old students.

The visit is “therefore a means of saying thank you to the hospital and also to show a token of our appreciation with some gift items as a way of contributing to its growth.”

On Thursday, June 20, which is day two of the event, the school students in senior class will be hosted to a career talk inside the school hall to prepare them for the future.

The career talk will be given by old students of the school as well as representatives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. The students will also have some fun time with the Old Students after the talk.

On June 14, which is day four of the celebration, there will be Jumat and inter-denominational services for Muslim and Christian old students respectively.

The two services will hold in the school premises.

The anniversary celebration will thereafter come to a crescendo with a reunion get-together at Ĺagos Country Club on Saturday, June 22.

Apart from wining and dining with members and invited guests, the anniversary reunion party is also a veritable opportunity for members from different parts of the world to reconnect with classmates that some have not met in four decades. It promises to be fulfilled.