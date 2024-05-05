Diri, Jonathan, others pay last respects to Queen Daukoru

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Saturday paid his last respects to Queen Gladys Daukoru, the wife of the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru.

Diri, at the funeral of the deceased at King Koko’s Square, Nembe, Bayelsa State, said she lived to contribute to the development of Nembe and the entire state.

The state governor, who was joined by other prominent indigenes of the state, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, said the departed lived a positively impactful life.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Diri was represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

According to the governor, the major lesson to learn from Queen Daukoru’s journey through life was that she did not allow her humble family background to force her back on the ground.

Admitting a huge vacuum had been created by her exit at the age of 55, he called on the family and people of Nembe to take solace in her legacy of an impactful life.

Speaking at the palace of the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Diri said the state government was saddened by the death of a woman he described as a true mother in the state.

According to him, losing a loved one at any age is always a traumatic and painful experience.

In his remarks, Jonathan described the late Daukoru as a virtuous woman who promoted peace and unity among the people of Nembe kingdom.

He added that she symbolised the very embodiment of hope and selfless service.

Jonathan, who noted that the loss of a spouse was a painful experience, urged the family to find consolation in the impactful life she lived.

Responding, the husband of the deceased thanked the governor and his entourage for their support and presence at the funeral of his departed wife.

King Daukoru commended the governor for his prudent management of scarce resources, noting it has enabled his administration to embark on impactful developmental projects in the three senatorial districts of Bayelsa State.

He hoped that with the political will, commitment and interest the governor had shown towards the construction of the Nembe-Brass Road, it would be completed and put to use in record time.

He prayed to God to grant Diri and his deputy the wisdom, strength, initiative and kind hearts to expand the frontiers of development in the state.

He said: “Honestly, I can’t thank you enough because apart from the condolence visit you paid earlier; you have taken time to come for the actual internment processes.

“We are very happy with you and this relationship will last as long as life endures.”

Also Read:

NAN reports the funeral was attended by the state Speaker, Chief Abraham Ingobere, and members of the state House of Assembly, heads of state agencies, judiciary, government officials and traditional rulers.

NAN recalls that the late Daukoru died on November 14, 2023.