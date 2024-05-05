Assaulted NAN editor bags NUJ Torch Bearers of Press Freedom Award 

Tayo Ikujuni, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria, has bagged the Nigeria Union of Journalists Torch Bearers of Press Freedom Award.

The award was conferred on him in Abuja on Saturday night at the NUJ Press Freedom and Good Governance Awards.

The torch bearers of press freedom award is given to journalists who have faced harassment, physical injury, imprisonment, or death in their line of duty.

It will be recalled that Ikujuni was assaulted on April 20, while covering the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Ondo State.

He was said to have been allegedly physically assaulted by the Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye.

The NUJ said the incident happened at about 11.45am at Eji-Obala High School, Oba-Ile, the venue of the ward 9 election in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Ikujuni was said to have inquired if the electoral materials had arrived since they had started counting and Yusuf was said to have allegedly yelled at him and said, “Who are you?

“You are a useless journalist; you are a stupid journalist. Go away from here.”

It was gathered that the timely intervention of some APC leaders and security personnel rescued him from the commissioner.

NAN reports that other categories of the award include: Defender of Press Freedom Awards, Best Investigative Reporter of the Year Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Good Governance Awards.

Chris Isiguzo, President, NUJ, said many journalists had faced harassment, threats, physical injury, death, and imprisonment, among others, in the course of discharging their legitimate duties.

Isiguzo said: “It is the courage and sacrifice of these journalists that we are celebrating by organising the 2023–2024 NUJ Press Freedom and Good Governance Award.”