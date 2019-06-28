A Nigerian student studying at a prestigious university in Scotland has global ambitions for his new business.

Lifestyle blogger and influencer Howey Ejegi says the city of Dundee is perfectly placed to establish itself as the home of Scotland’s social media scene as he prepares to unveil his content creation agency, Kreativedon.

The third-year Business Management student at the University of Dundee, who has modelled for fashion houses such as Estée Lauder, will bring together some of the country’s most prominent online personalities for a networking event and fashion show to launch his venture.

With his agency creating and distributing social media content for businesses, he said that Dundee’s reputation as a hub for art and design made it the ideal location to launch his new venture.

“There is a huge blogging and influencer scene in Scotland and it remains up and coming,” said Howey.

“Our venture aims to put Scotland on the map when it comes to social media. Dundee is a great place for a startup company and from here I feel I can reach out to the rest of the world.”

Originally from Nigeria, Howey grew up in London before making the move north to Dundee.

The 30-year-old has been blogging for several years, providing fashion and lifestyle tips to almost 40,000 followers via his website and Instagram account.

To monetise his passion for fashion, Howey has been working with the University of Dundee’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and has taken part in Elevator’s Accelerator programme to develop his business, which will provide social media support to companies around the world.

Howey added: “The University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship has been a massive eye-opener and allowed me to really think outside of the box. The staff have supported me and helped me to develop my business skills while establishing a network of contacts.

“I want Kreativedon to be recognised globally and to have offices here in Dundee, in London, and throughout the world. But I can’t do that on my own, and that’s why I’m bringing together creative people to take the first steps in building a company that will be at the forefront of what is a growing, exciting industry.”

The University of Dundee enjoys a strong relationship with Nigeria, with almost 150 students currently studying in what is known as Scotland’s sunniest city.

Dundee has become a popular destination for Nigerian students, offering high-quality courses relating to the country’s oil and gas sector, as well as business and law.