A Nigerian Taxify driver, Benjamin Okoronkwo, has been shot dead in Johannesburg, South Africa by unknown gunmen.

This was made known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Union South Africa, Hon. Emeka Ezinteje Collins.

The statement said the the Nigerian was killed in his car

The statement reads: “With deep sense of sorrow in our hearts, The Nigerian Union South Africa confirmed the untimely death of Benjamin Simon Okoronkwo, a 33yrs Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara LGA Ebonyi state.

“He was shot death by unknown assailants at around 3am this morning, 3rd August 2019, in his car.

“The Ass. National Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union South Africa, Hon. Iyke Odefa, visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

“He’s survived by 2 children and a wife.

“We are calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate this murder case and whoever is involved should be prosecuted.”