The Chief Security of Nigerian Airports, El-Yakub Usman Lamir, on Wednesday disclosed that the scanners at the nation’s major exit point were not configured for drug detection.

El-Yakub, who is with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, made this shocking revelation known when he appeared before the Senate Adhoc Committee set up by the Senate to look into circumstances that led to the arrest of Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia last year over alleged possession of a banned substance, Tramadol.

He said: “We have scanners at the airport.

“But our scanners are not configured to detect drugs.”

When a member of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano), asked if they had sniffer dogs, another official said they have 14 dogs, provided and trained by Germans and kept at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.