Nigeria will get better, things will be fine — Adesina

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says Nigerians must do their best to ensure the country works.

Adesina spoke in an interview he granted the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday at an event in Lagos State.

He said Nigeria would get things right and the country would get better.

He spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of two books: “Anything and Everything Journalism” and “My Story of Many Colours,” written by the Publisher of Yes International Magazine, Azuh Arinze.

Adesina, a veteran Nigerian journalist, said: “My message to Nigeria at this time is just to hold the fort.

“This place is going to get better.

“It is our country, we don’t have another one.

“So we must ensure that it works because no matter where we go, we will not be first class citizens.

“Nigeria will get it right.

“We will get there.”

Adesina said that all hands must be on the deck for the country to make progress and get things right, adding: “So, let us support the government, let us pray for the government and have goodwill towards the government and everything is going to get better and right.”

He also encouraged journalists to write books and media practitioners to strictly adhere to the ethical standards of the profession.

NAN reports that the presentation of the books was done by Chief Bimbo Ashiru, the Chairman Odu’a Investment Company.

The event was attended by publishers and veteran media practitioners.

They included Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, and Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, Biscon Communications.”