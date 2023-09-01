Nigeria Air: Airline operators commend Keyamo’s halt move

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, for suspending every activity related to the operationalisation of Nigeria Air.

AON expressed its support in a press statement signed Friday by his Spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

The statement reads in part: “By this action, the minister has displayed rare courage and great patriotism to save Nigeria from further embarrassment in the aviation world.

“Aside from stakeholders in the aviation industry, it was evident to everyone who had followed developments around the Nigeria Air project under the immediate past administration that the idea was not only ill-thought-out but also lacked any modicum of transparency. It was therefore no surprise that the House of Representatives Committees on Aviation which investigated the process and purported launch of Nigeria Air on Friday, June 2, 2023 described it as a ‘fraud’.

“It remains a puzzle to Nigerians why the process of actualizing such a major national project was shrouded in almost utter secrecy until the end of the last government. However, we remain confident that by suspending the Nigeria Air project to allow for a thorough review, the Aviation Minister Olorogun Keyamo SAN will put things right and help restore Nigeria’s image in the global aviation family.

“AON continues to believe that it is not right to float a national carrier on the terms set out by the last Aviation Minister, which would undermine, even destroy, the aviation sector in Nigeria with Ethiopian Airlines waiting on the wings for total takeover.

“We have no doubt that the new Aviation Minister has the right vision for the development of the sector which is driven by public interest considerations for the good of Nigerians”.

AON reiterated its commendation on Keyamo’s great leadership,which it said he has shown so early in his tenure, pledging its unalloyed support in his quest to reform the aviation sector and implement other components of the aviation roadmap for the overall good of the Nigerian economy.