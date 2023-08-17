Niger coup: Don’t fall for the antics of France, US, El-Zakzaky warns Nigeria 

The leader of the Islamic Movement, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has warned Nigeria against yielding to the advice of France and America to launch a military attack against the military juntas in Niger Republic to enthrone democracy back in the country.

El-Zazaky gave the warning while addressing students from Hauza (Islamic Seminary) who paid him a visit at his Abuja residence.

According to him, I am not only warning that France and America could cause a rift between Niger and Nigeria, but they could also cause internal conflicts in each of the two countries.

“It is important that people realise the farfetchedness of a ‘war’ between the Niger Republic and Nigeria. After all, who, if not they, designed Niger and Nigeria (in their present form)? Weren’t they the ones that split (us)?

“They sectioned out nations and demarcated borders, saying, this is for France and that for the English. We never did such a thing; they came and met us together.

“Well, what I am apprehensive about is the possibility of the outbreak of war since they have positioned soldiers at the borders, using a popular American quotation, ‘all options on the table’.

“That statement is what they use when threatening nations. From Bush (Senior) to Bush (Junior), as well as Clinton, Obama, and Trump, they all made that statement. Now, our ‘people’ have adopted it. That is, they have not ruled out the possibility of going to war.

“Well, who would fight (attack) the other?

“For God’s sake, how is Nigeria concerned with something called ‘Democracy’ in Niger?

“How many times has there been a coup in Niger, after which it has returned to civilian rule?

“What did Nigeria (ever) about that? Did Nigeria go and facilitate it (return to civilian rule) for them?”

“How many times has there been a coup here (in Nigeria)? Did anybody ever come and force us to revert to civilian rule?

“I have never heard such a thing. How could you just pick up arms, saying you have to wage war (on a country) in the name of ‘Democracy’?” he asked.

El-Zakzaky said the war is between America and France and not Nigeria war.

“And it is clear that this is not our war; it is a war between America and France.

“Although Niger has closed its airspace, France’s aircrafts still pass through. And they also have ‘terrorist’ camps, some of whom they’d bailed out after they were captured.

“That’s the source of the (so-called) ‘Boko Haram’ attacks; their camps are over there. That’s where they come from—to launch attacks and ferret away mineral resources (gold) to be subsequently shared among them (the stakeholders)”.

“Now, I’m apprehensive about the possibility of them using those terrorists. Or they themselves (France) may attack from the air, claiming that the attack is from Niger.

“Under that pretext, it would be said that ‘Niger has attacked us’, and then counter-attacks would be launched from Nigeria.

“Therefore, if you hear of shootings in Nigeria or cross-border attacks, be assured that they are the handiwork of France and America, not Nigeria and not Niger!”

“There can’t be a ‘war’ without a ‘disagreement’. Just like that? (For no reason?),” he alleged.

The cleric, who asked if a war can ever occur between peaceful neighbours when there’s no disagreement between them, said Nigeria and Niger have become one, peacefully living in harmony.

“How can we just plunge into war one day?

“But they (the West) can do it. They could hatch a conspiracy to cause a rift between us, since they’re in need of it.

“They’d launch attacks in some places, then claim that counter-attacks are launched (in response).

“Before we knew it, our villages and cities would be razed to the ground. The number of casualties would be inestimable, all for no other reason than their desire to loot treasures,” El-Zakzaky said.