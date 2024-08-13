NiDCOM boss seeks support for State Diaspora Focal Point Officers

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has called on State Governors to empower and support their state Diaspora Focal Point Officers in the discharge of their duties.

She also tasked the SDPFOs to actively participate and integrate into the Commission’s initiatives for national development.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the advice during a meeting with the Diaspora Focal Point Officers in Abuja, saying they have critical role to play in leveraging the potential and resources of Nigerians living abroad for the country’s growth.

She stressed the importance of mobilising for more diaspora investments, facilitating skills transfer, and spearheading community development projects.

“I call upon you to key into NiDCOM’s initiatives, facilitate seamless engagement, and ensure that the benefits of our collective efforts reach every state,” she stated.

Reflecting on the success of the recent National Diaspora Day, Dabiri-Erewa urged State Diaspora Focal Point Officers to encourage their citizens abroad to register on the NiDCOM website for effective data mapping and engagement.

The NiDCOM Chairman also informed them of the allocation of land to build Diaspora Smart Cities in various states by the Federal Housing Authority under the leadership of Hon Oyetunde Ojo, Managing Director/CEO.

While expressing appreciation for their participation and contribution to the successful hosting of National at Diaspora Day, she reminded them of the NiDCOM upcoming activities such as the Badagry Door of Return Festival, in October; Diaspora Investment Summit in Canada and Ireland in October; and Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit in November in Abuja.

The NiDCOM boss also advised the officers to share innovative ideas and feedback with NiDCOM to further enhance collective initiatives for deepen diaspora engagements

The meeting featured success stories from various states, showcasing the significant socio-economic impacts of collaborative efforts with the diaspora.

These success stories underscored the transformative power of a united and proactive approach in engaging the Nigerian diaspora.

The States Diaspora Focal Point Officers from Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Kogi, Plateau as well as that of the Federal Capital Territory expressed their readiness to amplify their engagement efforts and collaborate closely with NiDCOM to achieve the Commission’s goals.

The Akwa Ibom State Diaspora Focal Point Officer, Linda Umoh, informed of the upcoming Akwa Ibom Day in the US in August, to which the Chairman/CEO promised NiDCOM’s presence and participation.

