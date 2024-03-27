Trending
NFF, Inter Milan celebrate Taribo West at 50

The Nigeria Football Federation and Italian giants, Inter Milan have congratulated former Super Eagles’ defensive supremo, Taribo West on his 50th birthday.

 The former professional footballer, now a Pastor, was born on 26 March 1974.

 The NFF on its X handle wrote; “50 hearty cheers   to @NGSuperEagles legendary defender, Pastor Taribo West.”

Inter Milan, who had won the European Cup/Champions League three times: two back-to-back in 1964 and 1965, and then another in 2010 also congratulated their former defender on its X handle.

 Inter wrote; “Tanti Auguri Taribo West, meaning Happy Birthday, Taribo West.”

 Taribo earned 42 full international caps for Nigeria, making his debut in a 1–3 loss to Sweden on 5 May 1994.

 He was also a member of the Olympic squad that won the gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

