NFF charge Super Eagles, U-23 Eagles on qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation has exhorted the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, to leave no stone unturned in amassing all six points from their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying quickfire-double against Guinea Bissau next month.

It projected that those six points will make the team unassailable in its group contest for a spot at the AFCON finals.

This is coming ahead of the final qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe.

Similarly, the board charged the U23 Boys, Olympic Eagles, to go all out and defeat their opponents, Guinea, home and away in their final qualification fixture for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations at which Africa’s flagbearers for next year’s Olympic Men’s Football Tournament will emerge.

The Board also expressed satisfaction with the preparations of the U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets, for this year’s Africa U17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Algeria April 29 to Man 19, but asserted that the Board and indeed Nigerians from all walks of life expect nothing less than a World Cup ticket from the squad, and in fact the continental title as a matter of course.

In affirming that the grand finale of this year’s Federation Cup competition will hold a week before the last matches of the Nigeria Premier Football League season, the Executive Committee stated that this will allow the winner to prepare adequately for the task of flying the country’s flag creditably at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The board also observed that failure to adhere to the calendar/lack of any in the past few years was the principal reason for Nigeria’s recent poor show in continental club competitions.

