Nasarawa Amazons on Thursday thrashed Pelican Stars of Calabar 4-2 in the ongoing NFF/Aiteo female cup round of 16, played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

Lola Philip opened scoring for the Amazons in the 23rd minute but Ogechi Ukwoma equalized for Pelicans Stars before the interval.

Ajalonibu Adejoke of Amazons put her team ahead in the 60th minute, but Monica Ohaeche levelled scores to keep Pelican Stars in the contest.

The Amazons put the game beyond reach when Miriam Ibrahim scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute while Ugochi Emenayo made it 4-2 before the final whistle.

The second match of the day between Bayelsa Queens and Vera Gold Amazons of Lagos could not hold as Vera Gold did not turn up.

Nasarawa Amazons coach Christopher Danjuma said the match was as tough as he had expected.

He however frowned at the way his team conceded two goals, saying that they were supposed to protect their goal line and not concede the way they did.

He said: “I knew we are going to score goals but never taught of letting in goals, but we are going to work seriously on that before our next match.

“Our opponent gave us a good game considering the time they came in and I gave it to them, just that they were not lucky.”

Speaking on the officiating, the gaffer said: “Nobody is perfect but all we need to do is to adjust to what is on ground to get it right”.

Coach Sanusi Olaleke of Pelican Stars said that the match was a good test for his rooky team made up of grassroots players.

He said: “We are made up of grassroots players and some of them were just playing in the female competition for the first time.

“I am happy with the way we played, because we gave the Amazons a run for their money.”

He noted that his team arrived Enugu hours before the match, but still held their opponents to a standstill before the interval.