NELFUND urges students to check institutions to confirm tuition payment

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has urged students who applied for loan between May 24 and July 17, 2024, and have had their applications approved as indicated on the loan dashboard, to check regularly, if their tuition fees have been received by their institutions.

This was contained in a special announcement by NELFUND, on Tuesday.

It said it issued a further notice to students from the six institutions that were part of the recent disbursement cycle.

The agency on X handle posted: “For clarity and emphasis, the six institutions are: Bayero University Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Ibadan, University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutsinma.

“Please note that the disbursement of loans is being carried out in batches. Students who applied after the current disbursement window will have their loans processed and disbursed in subsequent batches. NELFUND assures all students that every approved loan will be disbursed transparently and in a timely manner.

“Furthermore, students from institutions not included in the current disbursement cycle, but whose loans have been approved, are also encouraged to exercise patience. Your loans will be disbursed in the upcoming batches, and NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that every eligible student receives their fund”.

The organisation encouraged all students to log in to its portal, to check the status of their application and stay informed about the disbursement process.

