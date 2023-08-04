NECO Registrar makes  assessment visit to schools writing examinations 

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO) Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, has visited some schools participating in its ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Plateau.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he went round some schools in Jos Friday, Wushishi expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing exercise.

He explained that the visit afforded him the opportunity to see things for himself, interact with candidates, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the education sector.

”We commenced this visit on July 24 with Kebbi ; we visited some schools and interacted with traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

”We did the same in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi , and now Plateau. From our findings, the examination is going on as planned.

”There is no major issue as far as the conduct of the examination is concerned; we have fair assessment from the stakeholders.

”At our end, we ensure timely delivery of examination materials and in fact, this year’s examination is so far judged the most successful compared to other years,” he said.

On the choice of states visited, the registrar said that he visited all the states in the South-West in 2022, hence the choice of states in North-West States and part of North-Central this year.

He also explained that the current security challenges in some parts of the country had not affected the smooth conduct of the examination.

He, however, added that students whose centres were affected by insecurity were moved to safer grounds to enable them to participate in the examination.

Wushishi attributed the decline in the number of candidates that registered for the examination in 2023 compared to that of 2022, to the current economic hardship in the country.