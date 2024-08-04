NDLEA in massive haul of drugs, suspects in one week

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recorded a massive haul of drugs and suspects in the last one week nationwide.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known to the media in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi revealed that while Isiagu Sunday was arrested in Mushin Ojuoye, Lagos on August 1, 2024 with 1,740 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 174 litres and 1,070 tablets of Molly weighing 600grams, no less than 50 bags of cannabis with a gross weight of 520kg were recovered in the bush at Isuada, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

So also were five suspects arrested at Itaogbolu forest, Akure North LGA of the state.

The suspects nabbed in connection with the seizure of 42kg of the same psychoactive substance were Jimoh Omotosho, 63; Donald Obi, 62; Emmanuel Patrick, 21; Kayode Oluwaseun, 39; and John Nsikan, 34.

In Edo State, 22 and a half bags of cannabis weighing 220kg were recovered from Egbeta community, Ovia North East LGA of Edo State on July 30, while a suspect, Osayede Aghoma, was arrested.

Another suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, 55, was on July 31, 2024 nabbed with 40 blocks of the same substance weighing 19.200kg along Okene-Lokoja Expressway in a commercial bus from Lagos enroute Kano.

