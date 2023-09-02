NDDC Board: Tinubu removes, replaces two states representatives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the removal and replacement of the nominated representatives of two states on the Board of the Niger Delta development Commission.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Ngelale said the nominated representative of Ondo State, Victor Akinjo, has been replaced with a new nominee from the state, Hon. Otito Atikase.

The President also approved the immediate replacement of the Cross River State Representative nominee, Asi Okang, with Hon. Orok Duke.

Similarly, the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has been reappointed for a second term.

Ogbuku will, however, remain in acting capacity pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.