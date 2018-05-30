NBBF, Peak Sports review kits sponsorship deal

Chinese sportswear and equipment manufacturer, Peak Sports Products Coy. Limited, has met with the Nigeria Basketball Federation board led by Musa Kida to review its sponsorship deal with Nigeria.

Afolabi Oni, NBBF’s Media Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday that the delegation of Peak Sports to Nigeria was led by its Brand Vice Director, Tony Lin.

Oni said: “The delegation arrived Nigeria on Sunday and met with the federation on Monday and Tuesday to iron out grey areas surrounding the national basketball teams’ kits sponsorship deal.

“Kida said during the meeting that the development became even more necessary going by the recent stance of FIBA for the NBBF to `organise all aspects (including sporting and commercial) of Nigerian basketball’s international representation’.’’

Oni said the world basketball ruling body had in a letter dated May 28 insisted that all national basketball team-related activities should be carried out by the Kida-led NBBF.

He said the meeting had in attendance NBBF Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade and NBBF Zone 3 President Samuel Ahmedu.

The spokesman said the meeting provided the federation the appropriate opportunity to evaluate the commitment of Peak Sports, especially as the existing deal was reached by the former board.

He further stated that it was important to maximise the benefits inherent in the deal.

He said: “Since the former board did not hand over to us, it became pertinent to review all existing contractual agreements entered into by the former board.

“This will help us to ensure that we meet our set objectives and demands as a responsible organisation.

“Our achievements over the last 10 months, consistent participation and success stories have continued to gain global attention with many now taking Nigeria seriously.”

He said Lin, while responding on behalf of Peak, had said Nigeria was not a country the kit manufacturers would decline an opportunity to work with.

The NBBF spokesman said Lin attributed this to Nigeria’s growing status in basketball.

He said: “We have been closely monitoring the achievements of the various national teams in the last 10 months and we are more than impressed.

“After studying the situation on ground, we thought it best that in the interest of both parties there was a need to meet.”