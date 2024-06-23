Naval Officers ‘kill’ Police Inspector in Lagos

An Inspector of Police has been killed by men suspected to be naval officers in Okokomaiko area of Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos State.

According to available information, the Inspector and four of his colleagues were said to be on routine patrol.

This was along Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo.

Trouble was reported to have started after the policemen accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger along Igbo-Elerin over traffic offence.

The commercial motorcycle rider, who was dressed in mufti, was carrying a passenger when the policemen stopped the bike.

The rider and his passenger, who claimed to be naval personnel, allegedly resisted arrest, which led to trouble.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said a report was received at Okokomaiko Police Station around 4:30pm on Saturday from some members of the public that some policemen who were on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at Beno filling station.