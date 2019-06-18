Eighty per cent of local government internally generated revenue in Nasarawa State disappear into private pockets, according to Aminu Maifata, Chairman, Lafia Local Government.

Maifata, who is the Chairman of the state’s chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, blamed the situation on “several leakages and loopholes in revenue collection”.

He said: “We will soon begin a massive training of local government revenue officers to enhance revenue collection.

“We must plug the holes being exploited by these revenue thieves.

“The monies being stolen are needed for development.

“We cannot allow some unscrupulous individuals to rob us of precious funds.

“We are already investigating.

“We shall fish out the perpetrators of this theft.

“We shall sanction those involved when we have the facts.”

Maifata also said local government managements would soon liaise with the state revenue board to harmonise and centralise revenue collection.

“The alliance will ensure that those leakages and loopholes are blocked. We want 100 per cent revenue collection,” he said.