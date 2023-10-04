NAPTIP celebrates as 62-year-old trafficker is jailed 12 years 

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has expressed appreciation over Tuesday’s sentencing of a human trafficker, Felicia Osaigbovo, to 12 years imprisonment.

A High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State sentenced 62-year-old Osaigbovo to 12 years at the Correctional Centre.

She was also fined N24 million for her involvement in human trafficking.

NAPTIP arraigned the convict on July 1, 2021 on a 24-count charge of assisting persons engaged in trafficking, contrary to the law.

She was also charged with organising foreign travels for 12 persons to practice prostitution in Belgium, contrary to the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (2015).

The convict pleaded not guilty to all the counts, but the prosecution called three witnesses, including a Belgian police officer, Jimmy Wellem Hendricks, to prove its case.

The prosecution tendered 13 exhibits in the course of the trial.

In delivering judgment, the trial court found Osaigbovo guilty on all the 24 counts and sentenced her accordingly.

NAPTIP Commander, Benin Zonal Command, Nduka Nwanwenne, was full of praise for the agency’s legal team for diligent prosecution.

He also applauded the court for the judgment when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Nwanwenne noted that the hands of justice must surely manifest, sooner than later, no matter the delay.